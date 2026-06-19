Nashville's official Juneteenth celebration moves to Centennial Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's official Juneteenth celebration is moving to a new location Friday. Instead of Fort Negley, the festivities will take place at Centennial Park on West End Avenue.

Fort Negley is currently under construction, prompting the location change.

The celebration kicks off at 4:45 p.m. Friday and will feature live music, dancers and historians sharing the deep meaning behind the holiday. There will be a World Cup watch party at the park as well. That starts at 1 p.m. and the game is at 2 p.m.

Juneteenth marks the day enslaved people in Texas were officially freed in 1865 — two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

The event will also highlight local Black-owned businesses. Mayor Freddie O'Connell will speak to the crowd.

Attendees should plan for parking in advance. Free lots are available off 25th and 27th Avenues North. Vanderbilt is also paying for up to 4,100 vehicles to park for free at the 25th Avenue Garage. Street parking is available around Centennial Park, but drivers should watch for construction closures on the east side.

The night will wrap up with a fireworks show.

The city began phase one of the rehabilitation plan at Fort Negley in February. That is where the annual celebration is typically held.

Planning to attend Nashville's Juneteenth celebration at Centennial Park? Watch the full report for a complete guide to parking, timing and what to expect at this year's event. Have a question or want to share your Juneteenth story? Reach out directly to reporter Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

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