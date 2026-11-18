NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A big change is coming to Nashville's St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Running Series in 2027.

After 26 years of finishing outside Nissan Stadium, runners and walkers will now cross the finish line on Broadway, right in the heart of downtown Nashville.

All four races — the marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K — will take place April 24, starting on Demonbreun Street and taking participants through areas including Music Row, Belmont, 12 South, the Gulch and Germantown.

The new finish line will be at Second Avenue North and Broadway, just steps from the city's honky-tonks and live music venues.

The change comes as construction of the Tennessee Titans' new stadium reshapes the area surrounding Nissan Stadium.

"For 26 years, runners have celebrated their accomplishments at Nissan Stadium, and that finish line has been an important part of our history," said race director Adam Zocks. "Now, we're bringing that same energy and excitement into the heart of downtown Nashville."

The event will continue its tradition of featuring live music along the course, typically with more than 25 bands performing.

Additional course details will be announced in the coming months.

Registration information is available at runrocknroll.com/events/nashville.