Nashville's steam locomotive 576 fires up its boiler for the first time since 1952

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For more than half a century, a locomotive that once helped move troops and supplies in World War II sat as a landmark at Centennial Park in Nashville.

It was once a classic photo opportunity for kids, even adults, who grew up in Middle Tennessee.

Wednesday, the restoration reached a significant milestone: a fire was lit in the boiler for the first time since 1952.

"Today is very special because we're actually putting a fire in the boiler for the first time," said Harry Stinson.

"Unbelievable," said Jim Painter. "Waited a long time for this. Long time."

For Stinson and Painter, the locomotive carries deep personal meaning.

"My uncle drove this," Painter said. "Uncle Tommy."

"Like a lot of people, I climbed on this engine as a kid at Centennial Park," Stinson said. "I used to hang my head out the window and think, 'Well, what would it be like for this giant behemoth to go down the rails? What would that feel like?'"

The road to this moment was never easy. Back in 2019, streets were shut down to move the locomotive out of Centennial Park and to the restoration site. For the last five-plus years, a team has been working to bring it back.

"Every day that we worked, I was here," Painter said.

"I've seen everything taken off of it, everything cut up, and everything put back on it," he added.

The boiler firing marks a major step forward in bringing locomotive 576 back to life — and closer to the day it may once again travel the rails.

The Nashville Steam Preservation Society has been working on this for several years. Leaders say they'll plan opportunities for residents and fans to see the progress in person.

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