Nashville's The Nations residents push for mural protections ahead of Metro Council redevelopment vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Neighbors in Nashville's The Nations are pushing back against a redevelopment project along California Avenue — and their concerns go beyond the size of the proposed buildings. Residents say a 14-year-old mural that reflects the identity of their community is at risk, and they want stronger protections before Metro Council takes its final vote.

"It represents who we are, The Nations, and all the beauty and all the diversity of this neighborhood is represented in each of these panels," Rachel Gladstone said.

The proposed redevelopment would demolish the existing building to make way for apartments and commercial space, putting the mural in jeopardy.

"This mural is in danger of being torn down, which scares and upsets us," Gladstone said.

A version of the project previously approved by the council would have preserved part of the existing building — and with it, a significant portion of the mural. District 20 Councilmember Rollin Horton introduced bills to modify that earlier approval, but neighbors say verbal commitments are not enough.

"What we have is a promise, that's really rather empty because there's nothing that substantiates it... [proving] it has ever been presented to a planning commission or otherwise," Save Our Nashville Neighborhoods President Chris Remke said.

NewsChannel 5 took those concerns to Horton, who shared an amendment he plans to introduce during the final vote in 2 weeks. The amendment would require the mural to be preserved and either reused or repurposed as part of the redevelopment.

"I'm excited to be able to preserve and protect this mural that would otherwise be lost," Horton said.

Residents also object to the scale of the project. Remke said the proposed buildings would tower over the surrounding neighborhood.

"You've got a one-story building here. You've got two-story buildings there, and we're looking at the equivalent of a five and six-story building, a series of them going up here, which become really massive walls, just like you see 1000 feet away on Centennial. That's not gentle density to neighborhoods," Remke said.

Horton said the updated proposal is actually smaller than what was originally approved in 2023.

"The plan that was proposed in 2023 included very tall, very tall buildings. That plan is being modified to have a smaller development here than was originally proposed," Horton said.

Horton also pointed to the current condition of the site as a reason to move forward with redevelopment.

"This site historically has been abandoned for some time now. We've had an unhoused community living on the premises. We've seen crime and vandalism. So I'm excited to see this place redeveloped, preserve this existing mural, plant a lot more trees, as well as sidewalks to help make this a safer neighborhood to walk around in," Horton said.

The proposal includes up to 300 residential units and around 6,000 square feet of commercial space across roughly 8 acres. Metro Council is expected to take its third and final vote on July 21.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com