Nashville's top chefs unite for Nourish 2026 fundraising dinner to fight food insecurity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's top chefs are coming together Thursday, July 16, for Nourish 2026, an annual fundraising dinner benefiting The Nashville Food Project.

The one-night-only event begins at 5:30 p.m. at Marathon Music Works and features a cocktail hour, hors d'oeuvres, and a multi-course dinner with wine pairings.

This year's chef lineup includes Chris and Emma Biard of S.S. Gai, Son Pham of Eleven11, Sam Jett of Audrey, Junior Vo of Noko Nashville and Kase x Noko, Michael Hanna of St. Vito Focacceria, and Jennifer Latham of Mama Bread.

Every seat at the table helps support The Nashville Food Project's work to grow, cook, and share nourishing food, with the goals of cultivating community and alleviating hunger in Nashville.

Tickets are available for $325 per person. Click here to purchase tickets.

Want to see Nashville's culinary community in action? Watch our full live reports from Nourish 2026 headquarters and the kitchen, where chefs shared what makes this dinner — and this cause — so special. Have a story about food insecurity in Nashville, or know someone making a difference in the community? Reach out to Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com — we want to hear from you.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.