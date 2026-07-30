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National Urban League holds annual conference in Nashville

urban league of Middle Tn
WTVF
urban league of Middle Tn
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The National Urban League is holding its annual conference in Nashville this week. The conference kicked off in person on Wednesday and will feature many notable speakers and events through Saturday.

The conference includes career and networking events, a state of the Urban League address and multiple luncheons and galas.

Notable speakers include former Vice President Kamala Harris, former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Kentucky Gov. Andy Besear and civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

The full schedule for the week's events can be found on the conference's website.

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Local reporters in your community listening to your voice.