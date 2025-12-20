New book captures the Christmas magic of "Mr. Harvey's Nativity Scene," almost 60 years after closing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many Nashville holiday traditions continue to bring joy to families each year — from walking through Cheekwood's illuminated gardens to experiencing the magical lights at Opryland. But there's one beloved tradition that still holds a special place in many hearts, even though it ended nearly 60 years ago: Mr. Harvey's Nativity Scene.

For many Nashvillians of a certain age, no holiday display could compare to the massive nativity scene that once graced Centennial Park each Christmas season. "It was the place to come at Christmas," said L.A. Wilson. "It was so big, and it was so beautiful."

The man behind this cherished tradition was Fred Harvey Sr., owner of a beloved downtown Nashville department store that stretched an entire city block. "He made a big splash and tried to shake things up," said Fred Harvey III, Harvey Sr.'s grandson.

As a gift to Nashville, in 1953, Harvey Sr. hired a sculptor from Chicago to build a larger-than-life nativity scene. "Some of the pieces in it were over 20 feet tall, the palm trees and some of the angels," Wilson said.

Each year, the display's popularity grew exponentially. "Millions of people saw it. People came from every state, other countries. AAA put it on their list of things to see," Wilson said.

The scope of the display grew as well, eventually reaching more than 123 pieces. "And then it just grew and grew and grew," Harvey III said.

For many visitors, the experience transcended simple holiday entertainment. "If you're Christian, many people saw it almost as a worship experience. There was a sense of awe," Wilson said. "I never dreamed it could go away."

Unfortunately, while the display felt timeless to visitors, it didn't age well physically. The materials weren't as durable as originally hoped. "They thought it was waterproof but it wasn't," Harvey III said.

"The figures absorbed the water, became very heavy, very fragile," Wilson said. "It would literally break under its own weight."

The final year of the display was 1967. Eventually, the Harvey family decided to sell the nativity scene to a company in Cincinnati, where it didn't achieve the same level of popularity. After that, most of the pieces are believed to have been thrown away.

"A lot of us were devastated, it was a really special part of Christmas," Wilson said.

Determined that future generations should know this important piece of Nashville history, Wilson wrote "Once Upon a Nashville Night" to preserve the story of Mr. Harvey and his nativity scene. "At some point there won't be anyone left alive who saw this, who remembers this, and now I feel really happy that I've compiled all this information," Wilson said.

No one appreciates Wilson's efforts more than Fred Harvey III. "It's fun to get those reactions and hear stories," Harvey III said.

Like many during this holiday season, Harvey III celebrates the magic of Christmas memories and his grandfather's lasting impact on Nashville. "What a grand contribution that he had for this town," Harvey III said.

Fred Harvey Sr., who originated the nativity scene, passed away about eight years after the display began. His son, Fred Jr., continued the tradition for another seven years.

Do you have a fond memory of Mr. Harvey's Nativity Scene out at Centennial Park? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com