New Metropolis program gives Tenn. drivers two $15 parking credits each

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metropolis has introduced a new discounted parking program that will provide $2.25 million in parking credits to Tennessee residents.

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The program gives Tennessee drivers two $15 parking credits each to use at locations across the state.

Click here to accept your credits.

Here's how to participate:

The program is available to all Tennessee drivers with Tennessee license plates.



Existing Metropolis Members with an email on file

Two credits valued up to $15 each will be automatically placed into their account.

Two credits valued up to $15 each will be automatically placed into their account. Existing Members without an email on file

Credits can be accessed by updating their account prior to or during a visit to a participating location.

Credits can be accessed by updating their account prior to or during a visit to a participating location. Tennessee residents who are not yet Members

Drivers can enroll for a free Metropolis account prior to or during a visit to a participating location and receive the credits at that time.

“Locals may view downtown as a tourist destination, but there’s so much more their city has to offer,” said Monika Hartman, Senior General Manager for Northwood Retail, owner of Fifth + Broadway. “Through this program, we encourage Tennesseans to park at Fifth + Broadway, dine at Assembly Hall, explore the National Museum of African American Music, and experience everything that makes our city unique.”

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.