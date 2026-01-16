New Nashville Community Safety Task Force aims to stop crime before it starts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's new Community Safety Task Force will aim to build on the city's recent crime reduction success by addressing the root causes of violence and creating safer communities.

The 29-member task force met for the first time Thursday afternoon. The group is made up of leaders from juvenile justice, social services, healthcare, education, and community advocacy organizations.

"In 2025, we saw crime go down in every precinct across the city, and every crime category saw reductions, including levels of robbery and burglary that we hadn't seen since the 1960s," Mayor Freddie O'Connell said. "With this new community safety task force, we are pushing for even more significant reductions in crime."

The task force will focus on creating environments that remove incentives to commit crime, rather than just solving crimes after they occur.

Davidson County Juvenile Court Clerk Lonnell Matthews, who co-chairs the task force alongside Sue Fort-White from Our Kids Center, said the group will explore innovative solutions to complement police work.

"What are the root causes of violence and what can we be doing as a community to teach people conflict resolution skills, how to deescalate situations from a bystander's perspective, how to recognize mental well-being issues that may occur or arise in the community," Matthews said.

The comprehensive approach includes ensuring youth have meaningful opportunities through programs like POWER Youth and after-school programs through NAZA, as well as continued investment in mental health programs like REACH and Partners in Care.

Lisa Abell, who works at The Contributor newspaper and has experienced homelessness, represents the type of community member the task force aims to support. She hopes the group will give everyone a voice in creating safer communities.

"That's one thing the paper has afforded me. I have a community there that I can go to every two weeks. I have a place where I can write. And so now I have a voice in the community. Really important for me," Abell said.

The task force includes members from diverse backgrounds, including representatives from Metro Nashville Public Schools, Vanderbilt University, the Public Defender's Office, various community organizations, and faith-based groups.

This story was reported on-air by Hannah McDonald and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.