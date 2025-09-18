New Nashville trauma-informed juvenile center takes shape with steel frame topping out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The frame of the new Juvenile Justice Center was completed Thursday, and city leaders celebrated the milestone off Brick Church Pike.

The Nashville Youth Campus for Empowerment is designed to reimagine how the city cares for young people who find themselves in trouble with the law. Organizers say the trauma-informed campus will focus on healing, restoration and rehabilitation.

Davidson County Juvenile Court Judge Sheila Calloway has made it her mission to give every child a chance. For years, she said, the current Juvenile Justice Center did not match her vision.

“The dream started as a minor vision, and it exploded into something that’s going to be a game changer,” Judge Calloway said.

Calloway recalled sketching her concept years ago.

“There’s a napkin I drew up that shows what I thought it would look like and how it should be designed,” she said.

What began as that small drawing has grown into a 270,000-square-foot campus. The site’s steel frame now stands, marking significant progress on the project.

The accomplishment was honored with a topping-out ceremony, which celebrates the placement of the building’s highest beam.

“You should always take time to celebrate the hard work and dedication of your employees, partners and design team that got you to this point,” said Eric Pyle, president of Bell Construction, the project’s builder.

Everyone involved had the chance to sign the beam, including Judge Calloway and Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell.

“This has been a team effort spanning multiple administrations and supporting the vision of someone who is really looking out for our young people,” Mayor O’Connell said. “We are trying to do the same in our office.”

Calloway said she is eager to see how the new campus will transform lives.

“What we’re going to have here is something more restorative,” she said. “We will be able to house up to about 64 youth if we need to. Hopefully, we will not have to need that many. They will have space where they can do job training. They will do their schooling in an actual building part that looks like a school. They will have counseling services.”

The Nashville Youth Campus for Empowerment will also offer resources for families, with partner organizations operating on-site.

The facility is expected to open in 2027.

This story was reported on-air by reporter Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.