North Nashville neighbors push for safer Rosa Parks Boulevard crosswalk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Crossing Rosa Parks Boulevard at Taylor Street makes Steve Dobbins nervous. The North Nashville neighbor said drivers aren't slowing down for the pedestrian-activated crosswalk — and he's brought his concerns to Councilman Jacob Kupin.

"It's just so darn scary," Dobbins said.

Kupin is exploring multiple solutions, including Nashville's traffic calming program.

"They pick about 25 streets at a time out of 4 to 500 options," Kupin said.

He is also looking at faster fixes.

"There's also a program called 'Tactical Urbanism,' that I'm going to work with Steve in the neighborhood on, that adds quicker traffic calming measures as well," Kupin said.

Dobbins also sees drivers speeding through Taylor Street near the new Kroger.

"People are speeding through it," Kupin said. "The new Kroger is fantastic, but I'm already reaching out asking to put a stop sign in to slow people down as they leave."

Metro Police said they've received complaints about speeders in that area, specifically during morning rush hour. Officers are directed to the location to conduct traffic enforcement and be more visible.

Flashing traffic beacons were placed at the crosswalk in the past year, but Dobbins thinks the intersection needs something more.

"Instead of having these flashing lights, what can we do about red lights?" Dobbins said.

Kupin works with police and the Nashville Department of Transportation on traffic calming. He thinks a High-Intensity Activated CrossWalk — with brighter, more attention-grabbing lights — could be the solution.

"Rosa Parks is slated over the next couple of years to get a full, complete street treatment, which would involve better and safer pedestrian crossings," Kupin said.

Kupin also said there are plans to add a protective bike lane along the road.

Dobbins is hopeful something will change so people feel safe crossing.

"If you see that light blinking, then you should stop. Or if you see a person walk, you should stop," Dobbins said.

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