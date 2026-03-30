North Nashville tenants raise concerns over unresolved maintenance issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tenants at a North Nashville apartment complex said they were dealing with more than just maintenance issues and felt their concerns were being ignored.

Residents at The Flats at 1200 on W.H. Davis Drive told North Nashville Reporter Aaron Cantrell they had submitted repeated maintenance requests, some dating back months, but repairs had not been completed.

Tiffany Amos said she had tried multiple avenues to get help.

“I reached out to codes, my Section 8 worker, I’ve reached out, and I just roll with the punches,” Amos explained.

Finding stable housing has not come easy for her.

“With a record, no landlord wants to take a chance on you. With a low credit score, nobody wants to take a chance on you, but God didn’t give me a life sentence, so I don’t know why all these landlords have.”

When she found a unit at The Flats at 1200 several years ago, she said it felt like a fresh start. Now, she said, it does not feel like home.

“The big issue is when my neighbor uses her bathroom, all this leaks. I had a stroke about two months ago. I’m supposed to take baths, and I can’t take it because they won’t fix my tub. They refuse.”

Amos added that she submitted multiple maintenance requests but had not received a follow-up.

She was not alone. Rosalyn Scruggs said she paid more than $1,000 in rent each month but struggled to get repairs addressed.

“I have put in numerous orders, and I still haven’t, and it’s been eight months, and they haven’t come and fixed nothing,” Scruggs added.

Another tenant, Keturah Whitson, showed footage of a leak in her ceiling that began last year. She said the damage eventually forced her to move units, but not until recently.

“I’m disabled. They didn’t pay for me to move or anything, and that’s their fault it’s like that,” Whitson shared.

Tenants also raised concerns about limited lighting and illegal dumping on the property, saying issues continued to build over time.

For many residents, Amos said that leaving was not a simple option.

“I want the world to know what’s going on in these apartments is unacceptable for any tenant. If you make $100,000 a year — how we’re living is unacceptable.”

North Nashville Reporter Aaron Cantrell reached out to the property’s ownership group for comment.

"The ownership group took over the 1200 WH Davis property about 2 years ago. We are pleased with the significant improvements we've made on the property since then. It has enhanced the quality of life for our residents.



Since taking ownership, we have invested heavily in cleaning up and upgrading the building's interior and exterior, including refreshed common areas, a resurfaced parking lot, and a cleaner, more welcoming environment overall. We faced a temporary challenge with a maintenance person who was not consistently showing up for work or getting the work accomplished that needed to be done. This led to his termination. In the last few weeks, we addressed the situation by bringing in reliable new staff to ensure timely maintenance and service.



We remain dedicated to ongoing improvements and open communications to continue making this a place residents can be proud to call home.



We appreciate the residents’ comments on ways to improve the property so they will be proud of where they live." 1200 WH Davis Owner LLC

This story was reported by reporter Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Aaron and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy