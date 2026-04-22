Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary hosts annual Geezer Gala to support aging canines in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary will hold its annual Geezer Gala fundraising event this Friday.

The event raises money to help treat and care for aging canines. The Middle Tennessee rescue focuses on helping the aging pet population and providing lifelong care to senior dogs.

The gala will feature live entertainment, live and silent auctions, and meaningful stories that highlight the dogs who call Old Friends home. It is a night to celebrate the work the sanctuary does and the support it gives to older dogs.

The Geezer Gala will take place on Friday, April 24, 2026, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at City Winery, located at 609 Lafayette St. in Nashville.

Want to learn more about how you can help these senior dogs or have questions about the Geezer Gala? Watch the full video to hear directly from the sanctuary, and feel free to reach out to me at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

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