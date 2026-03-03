Old Hickory bar owner remembered as ‘pillar of the community’ after fatal crash

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Flowers and handwritten tributes continue to line the outside of Chopper’s Grill in Old Hickory after its owner, 65-year-old Carrie McManama, died in a crash early Monday morning.

Metro Nashville Police said McManama was driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes of Robinson Road when she struck a semi head-on. She died at the scene. Police said toxicology testing will be conducted to determine whether impairment played a role in the crash.

To many in Old Hickory, McManama was more than a business owner.

“If you look up what it means to be a great neighbor, Chopper’s Grill would be it,” said Madison Knowe, owner of Duckbill Bookshop next door.

Knowe said when her bookstore first opened, McManama welcomed her with kindness.

“We learned from her on how to be a good community and she was really kind to us in that way when we first opened,” said Knowe.

She recalled one moment that stood out.

“She let us share half of her sign so easily,” said Knowe. “We walked in and asked what that might look like if we could help dress up the corner a little bit, and she said absolutely no problem — we would love for you to have half of it.”

Kenny Chandler, a longtime customer, said McManama was known for giving back.

“She does Christmas for kids. She takes care of all the events going on. She schedules benefit rides for people who have died on motorcycles,” Chandler said. “She’s just 100 percent behind everyone in this community.”

Chandler said the loss is difficult to process.

“It will never be the same. It will never be the same over here,” he said.

He said he will hold on to the memories — and the many nicknames she earned over the years.

“I called her Country, Carrie Mama — she’s the mayor of Rayon City here,” Chandler said with a laugh. “She knew everything about everybody that was there.”

“She’s just a pillar of the community over here,” Chandler said.

Knowe said the sudden loss is a reminder of how quickly life can change.

“Life can turn so quickly, especially with someone so close who means so much to the neighborhood,” she said.

Those who knew McManama said while the loss is still fresh, her impact on Old Hickory will not be forgotten.

