Old Hickory man killed in single-vehicle crash identified

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police have identified the man killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night as 32-year-old James Spiceland of Old Hickory.

According to the preliminary investigation, Spiceland was driving a 2011 Mazda M3 northbound on Old Hickory Boulevard when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway in the 4000 block of Old Hickory Boulevard.

Police said the Mazda went through a fence before striking a tree.

Spiceland was taken to Skyline Medical Center, where he died.

Investigators said there was no evidence of impairment at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.