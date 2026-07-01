Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
63  WX Alerts
NewsStateTennesseeDavidson County

Actions

Old Hickory man killed in single-vehicle crash identified

Police
Ajax9/shutterstock.com
Stock image of police lights.
Police
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police have identified the man killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night as 32-year-old James Spiceland of Old Hickory.

According to the preliminary investigation, Spiceland was driving a 2011 Mazda M3 northbound on Old Hickory Boulevard when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway in the 4000 block of Old Hickory Boulevard.

Police said the Mazda went through a fence before striking a tree.

Spiceland was taken to Skyline Medical Center, where he died.

Investigators said there was no evidence of impairment at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

Tenn. seniors make a splash on a giant slip-and-slide

A slip-and-slide for seniors?! Who knew it could stir laughter and tears. Photojournalist Angie Dones captures a story filled with so much joy and one that will tug at your heartstrings.

- Carrie Sharp

Here's how to get NewsChannel 5 back on DIRECTV.

Here's how to get NewsChannel 5 back on DIRECTV.