Older adults in Middle Tennessee might not know they qualify for thousands in financial assistance programs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Older adults in Nashville are collectively leaving thousands of dollars in assistance on the table, but a local program is helping them access funds for groceries, utilities and housing.

AgeWell Middle Tennessee's RESET program connects adults 50 and older with agencies to make life more affordable. Created with the United Way and partners like the Metro Nashville government, the program launched in 2024.

In 2025, RESET helped complete more than 4,400 benefit applications, totaling $2.8 million in support.

James Neal, 71, is blind and surprisingly self-sufficient. But when the January ice storm damaged his gutter, he had to call for help.

"I'm not the kind of person who asks for help," Neal said. "I'm used to doing for myself. But due to my situation, I had to ask for some help."

One call led to another, eventually connecting him to the AgeWell Middle Tennessee Helpline and the RESET program.

"Some of it is awareness; people may just not know what the income levels are and if they qualify. And a lot of the barriers stem from the fact that for most of these programs, the applications are online," said Grace Smith, executive director of AgeWell Middle Tennessee.

For Neal, the program is an answered prayer. It connected him to LIHEAP, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, resulting in a $555 credit on his NES bill. This assistance helps him remain in the home his mother bought more than 50 years ago.

"People can call us and we can go through all those benefits and see if they're eligible. So it's kind of a dream come true for those of us that have been in the aging industry here in Nashville," said Shari Loik, RESET Program Manager.

Anyone 50 and older can complete a benefits checkup by calling 615-353-4235, doing so online, or visiting the website of the National Council on Aging. RESET also offers free financial planning to any adult 50 and older, no matter their income.