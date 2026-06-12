One man killed in Nashville house fire, investigation underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Fire Department responded to a fire Friday morning at approximately 2:20am along Hunters Hill Rd in Donelson.

One man was reported killed in the fire, while two others were able to get off the property unharmed.

The identity of the man who died has not been released.

Two firefighters who responded to the fire were reportedly transported from the scene but are expected to be okay.

The fire is currently under investigation.