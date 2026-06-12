One man killed in Nashville house fire, investigation underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Fire Department responded to a fire Friday morning at approximately 2:20am along Hunters Hill Rd in Donelson.
One man was reported killed in the fire, while two others were able to get off the property unharmed.
The identity of the man who died has not been released.
Two firefighters who responded to the fire were reportedly transported from the scene but are expected to be okay.
The fire is currently under investigation.
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Young or old, we all love to play board and card games! Those games become even more important when you are indoors and don't have the ability to get outside, like patients in a hospital. Austin Pollack shares the story of students in a Nashville family who have helped re-launch the Red Wagon project to collect games for patients at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.
- Lelan Statom