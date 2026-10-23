One of Nashville's newest food trucks, Midnight Lady Tiramisu, serves up sweet variety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you have a sweet tooth, one of Nashville's newest food trucks has you covered.

Midnight Lady Tiramisu, a new food truck specializing in the classic Italian dessert, held its official launch this past weekend and is now making appearances at pop-ups across the city.

While the name points to its signature offering, the truck serves several different varieties of tiramisu.

Fans can catch the truck at Lululemon in the Gulch from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The following weekend — Halloween weekend — Midnight Lady Tiramisu will set up in East Nashville at Five Points.

You can follow the truck on social media to find out which locations it will visit in the future.

Hungry for more? Watch our video for a first look at Midnight Lady Tiramisu and the different varieties rolling out across Nashville — then tell us which flavor you want us to try next. Have a favorite local food truck or a sweet spot we should feature? Email me at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com and let's talk about where to find Nashville's best desserts.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.