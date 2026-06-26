One person has died after early morning house fire in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person died after being rescued from an early morning house fire in North Nashville, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

Firefighters responded just after midnight Friday to a residential structure fire in the 1000 block of North 5th Street.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire conditions. Firefighters immediately began an interior fire attack while additional crews searched the home because vehicles were parked in the driveway and the fire occurred overnight.

Firefighters rescued one occupant and two dogs from the home.

The occupant was taken to Skyline Medical Center for treatment but later died from their injuries, according to the fire department.

Crews extinguished the fire and remained at the scene to conduct overhaul operations to ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

The Nashville Fire Department's Fire Investigations Division is working to determine what caused the fire.

No firefighters were injured.

The identity of the person who died has not been released. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.