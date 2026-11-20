NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Operation Christmas Child is collecting items to send to children in need worldwide, and people can visit any of the organization's drop-off sites across the city to support the project.

During the organization's National Collection Week, organizers at a drop-off site at Hermitage Hills Baptist Church are filling shoeboxes with toys, school supplies, and other essentials.

National Collection Week started Monday and runs through the following Monday.

It's not too late to help out. People can contact a drop-off location to get an empty box to fill, or download the packing list here. People have until Monday to drop it off.

Operation Christmas Child has drop-off locations across the city. People can look up their nearest drop off location here.

See what goes inside a shoebox and hear directly from the volunteers behind this year's drive — watch the full story above to find out how a single box can reach a child halfway around the world. Have a drop off site or packing tradition you'd like us to feature? Email me at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.