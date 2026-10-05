Oracle's $10 million investment revives Nashville Symphony, but sustainability questions remain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Just days after announcing it would suspend its season because of a financial emergency, the Nashville Symphony has found a lifeline.

Technology giant Oracle announced a $10 million investment in the Nashville Symphony as part of a new strategic partnership, a move that will allow the organization to continue operating and avoid furloughs for more than 100 musicians and staff members.

For symphony supporter Gregg McBride, the news came as a welcome surprise, but with lingering questions.

"When I was little, my mom used to tell me, 'Whatever city you live in, make sure it's big enough to have a symphony,'" McBride said. "And I really just have taken that to heart."

Last week, NewsChannel 5 spoke with McBride after the symphony announced it was suspending its season amid a financial emergency.

As a ticket holder, he was looking for answers about refunds and the future of his tickets.

Before that story could even air, the situation changed dramatically.

"I'm thinking, wow, this is a heck of a plot twist," McBride said.

That plot twist came in the form of Oracle's investment.

In a statement announcing the partnership, Oracle’s CEO Clay Magouyrk offered the following comment.

“Nashville is a city that understands how music can bring people together,” said Clay Magouyrk, CEO, Oracle. “We are part of this community and understand how important cultural institutions like this are to the residents of Nashville. As Oracle builds its new headquarters on Nashville’s East Bank, we are here to help solve the community’s problems and ensure Nashville remains a vibrant place to live and work for generations to come.”

The funding means musicians and staff members who were expected to be furloughed will instead remain employed.

"When I got the call, it was certainly a big sigh of relief, not just for myself, but for all of the members of the symphony and the staff," said Dave Pomeroy of the Nashville Musicians Association.

WATCH: Symphony musician reacts to sudden furlough announcement

'Completely blindsided': Nashville Symphony musicians react to sudden furlough announcement

While celebrating the immediate relief, Pomeroy cautioned that the funding is not a permanent solution.

"This is a short-term band-aid that is essential, and we're excited about that," he said. "But we also know there's a lot of work to be done going forward."

Pomeroy believes the symphony's long-term success will depend on building a broader base of donors to help supplement revenue from ticket sales.

Questions also remain for patrons like McBride, who is still waiting for clarity about tickets purchased before the season suspension was announced.

"I received notification that it's completely canceled, so does that mean I have to get the same seats again?" McBride said. "It's kind of wary right now."

Still, with the symphony's season back on track and jobs preserved, McBride is hopeful the uncertainty will soon fade.

"I look forward for things to be calm and smooth, like the sound of violins,” McBride said.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.