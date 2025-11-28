‘Painful Firsts:' Chaplain on grief and holiday healing after deadly AES explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thanksgiving is a day centered around gratitude — but for many across Middle Tennessee and the country, it can also be filled with grief.

It’s been several months since the explosion at the Accurate Energetic Systems plant in Hickman County took 16 lives. And for the families forever changed by that day, this holiday season is bringing waves of painful “firsts.”

“We need to remember this isn’t always a happy time of year for everybody,” said chaplain Jim Melrose. “There are people who struggle.”

Melrose said the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas often reopen wounds for families navigating their first holidays without a loved one.

“The first Thanksgiving. The first Christmas. The first time they put up a Christmas tree,” he said. “All those things are the first after they lose a loved one — and it brings back a lot of memories.”

Melrose served as the lead chaplain on scene after the October explosion, working alongside his team to support families and the first responders dealing with the aftermath.

“Our primary responsibility on the initial day was to help the families as they were trying to figure out what was going on,” Melrose said. “But also to deal with the responders as they were dealing with the aftermath.”

He said his goal was to make sure those on the front lines had someone they could talk to privately during an extremely traumatic time.

“They just need to know somebody cares,” he said.

The tragedy struck deeply in Humphreys and Hickman counties, where Melrose said communities are close-knit and first responders often know the people they’re helping.

“In those smaller communities, it’s very close and family-knit,” he said. “They more often than not have to help those they already know — and it may very well be a family member.”

Melrose said balancing grief with the pressure to celebrate the holidays is overwhelming for many people.

“People are dealing with loss and the devastation of losing a loved one,” he said. “No matter how far down you get, there’s always hope.”

Getting through those painful firsts can feel impossible at times, but Melrose hopes anyone struggling remembers they don’t have to carry that burden alone.

“It’s not always easy to be thankful in a time of stress,” he said. “And sometimes we just need to reach out.”

If you’re struggling or having thoughts of suicide, you can call 988 anytime. The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7, and conversations are free and confidential.

This story was reported by reporter Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Aaron and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy