Pancake Pantry debuts Dolly Parton pancake benefiting Imagination Library

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Pancake Pantry is honoring Dolly Parton with "Dolly's Strawberry Dream Pancakes" which will be available until Sunday.

The pancakes, which are strawberry pancakes topped with strawberry whipped cream and fresh strawberries, are available at both Pancake Pantry locations in Downtown and Hillsboro.

They cost $14 and all proceeds will be donated to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

Parton was a frequent patron of the Hillsboro Pancake Pantry, according to the restaurant.

The Pancake Pantry is open every day with the Hillsboro location open from 6 a.m. til 3 p.m. and the Downtown location open from 6 a.m. til 2 p.m.