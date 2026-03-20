Percy Warner Park reopens Saturday; some areas remain closed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Percy Warner Park is set to reopen Saturday morning, March 21, after recent closures.
However, several areas will remain off-limits, including the Burch Reserve, mountain bike trails and the cross-country course. Park officials said those sections are expected to reopen within the next two to three weeks as work continues.
Visitors are advised to keep their distance from crews and equipment while improvements are underway.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Eric Pointer brings us a story that strikes all the notes — blending history, music and breaking barriers. It's amazing what's happening in Music City. Enjoy!
- Carrie Sharp