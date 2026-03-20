Percy Warner Park reopens Saturday; some areas remain closed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Percy Warner Park is set to reopen Saturday morning, March 21, after recent closures.

However, several areas will remain off-limits, including the Burch Reserve, mountain bike trails and the cross-country course. Park officials said those sections are expected to reopen within the next two to three weeks as work continues.

Visitors are advised to keep their distance from crews and equipment while improvements are underway.