Person infected with West Nile virus in Nashville for the first time in nearly two years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Health officials are warning Nashville residents about a concerning development: the first human case of West Nile virus in the city in two years.

Metro Nashville Public Health confirmed that a person from South Nashville tested positive for the mosquito-borne virus last week. Due to patient confidentiality, officials could not provide additional details about the case.

The virus appears to be widespread in the area. Health officials have detected West Nile-positive mosquitoes in 27 out of their 32 monitoring sites across the city. "Every week, our team goes out to 32 different sites across the city," Peters said.

Historical Context

Despite the concerning spread, most people infected with West Nile virus may not experience any symptoms.

For those who do develop symptoms, the illness typically resembles a common cold.

However, severe cases can be life-threatening, which is why health officials are taking the situation seriously.

"In rare cases, it can lead to death. That's very uncommon but it can happen," Peters said.

The largest West Nile outbreak in Middle Tennessee occurred in 2002, when the state reported several deaths, mostly in West Tennessee. At that time, Metro Nashville sprayed neighborhoods to combat the virus, but that practice ended several years ago.

How to protect yourself and others

Now, the city will stay focused on public education and community outreach.

"If West Nile Virus comes back in any of those traps, then we go to that community and we'll kind of directly hand out all the homes in that area—let them know, this is what we found and this is what you can do to protect yourself," Peters said.

Health officials recommend several prevention measures for residents who spend time outdoors. Eliminating stagnant water on properties is crucial, as these areas serve as breeding grounds for mosquitoes. When outdoors, using mosquito repellent containing DEET can provide effective protection.

Peters emphasized that people should not cancel outdoor plans due to West Nile concerns but should take appropriate precautions. "We want to reduce that threat as much as we can," Peters said.

The mosquito threat will persist until the first freeze of the season arrives.

"That first freeze is going to take them out," Peters said.

For those who suspect they may have contracted West Nile virus, doctors can provide testing. However, since it's a viral infection, treatment focuses on managing symptoms while the virus runs its course.

