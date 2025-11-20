Plans to transform Napier and Sudekum homes move forward after key MDHA vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For years, the vision to transform the Napier and Sudekum housing communities just south of downtown Nashville existed only on paper — and in the hopes of the people who live there. After countless hours of planning, those ideas moved closer to reality last week when the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency’s Board of Commissioners approved a master development agreement.

Flyers had already gone out to residents ahead of the vote, signaling that major changes were on the horizon.

Under the transformation plan, the existing homes would be replaced over time with a mixed-use, mixed-income community featuring more than 2,000 apartments. The project includes a one-for-one replacement of all 821 subsidized units, along with new amenities such as a central park, commercial space and improved food access.

MDHA Director of Planning and Development Curtis Thomas said residents — including children — played a significant role in shaping the vision.

“It’s the future of their community, and we wanted their voices to be heard,” Thomas said. “Not just adults, but the kids engaged throughout the process.”

Napier resident Curtis Holbert welcomed the attention and investment coming to his neighborhood.

“They are finally looking at our current state — we needed them to look at us,” Holbert said. He added that after five years in the community, he felt hopeful. “I believe it will be a good thing. They’ve been over here for a long time.”

Still, some residents expressed concerns off camera that redevelopment could lead to displacement. Thomas said the agency’s goal was to invest in both the property and the people who live there.

He pointed to The Voice Center, a one-stop community hub created at residents’ request. “One of the things that came out of the people-plan component was a need and desire to bring in services in the community for education, for youth, wellness, economic opportunity,” Thomas said.

MDHA planned to continue gathering community feedback as the project advanced.

“We want to make sure these communities are a place our families can strive and succeed,” Thomas said.

The first phase of the redevelopment would focus on architectural and design work. The entire project was expected to take roughly 15 years to complete.

MDHA was also continuing work on the Cayce Transformation, another large-scale redevelopment effort. That plan called for more than 2,000 units; so far, just over 600 had been completed, with another 310 under construction.

This story was reported by reporter Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Aaron and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy