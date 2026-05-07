Police identify suspect in deadly Nashville shooting outside Club La Danse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting outside Club La Danse early Sunday morning.

Police said 27-year-old Traivon X. Bohannon is wanted on multiple felony charges related to the gunfire that erupted outside the downtown nightclub on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard early Sunday morning. Warrants accuse Bohannon of fatally shooting 28-year-old Juwaun Lee and wounding two other people.

Lee died Wednesday, May 6, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

A 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were also wounded in the shooting.

Police said Bohannon has prior convictions for carjacking and aggravated robbery out of Sumner County.

Investigators are asking anyone who sees Bohannon or knows where he may be to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Police said a reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.