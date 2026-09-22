Police pursuing active leads to identify suspects in Nashville ATM theft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police are searching for two men accused of stealing an ATM from a Shell station early Tuesday using two stolen vans.
Burglary and Auto Theft detectives said two white male suspects stole the ATM from the Shell station on Briarville Road around 3:35 a.m.
Police said a van that had been reported stolen earlier this month from a Myatt Drive business was backed into the front of the store.
The suspects then loaded the ATM into a white Ford van that police said had been stolen from Buena Vista Pike shortly before the burglary.
Before leaving, police said the suspects set fire to the van used to break into the store.
Nashville Fire Department investigators are handling the arson portion of the investigation.
MNPD said detectives are pursuing active leads to identify the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
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September 11, 2001 is a day most associate with terror and tragedy. Austin Pollack shares a story from that day about hope and persistence: the effort to save a little girl’s life – with an organ donation. The problem? The young patient was in Houston, and her life-saving liver here in Nashville. With the grounding of all civilian aircraft, how could it be done? “Nobody ever said this isn’t possible.”
- Rhori Johnston