Police pursuing active leads to identify suspects in Nashville ATM theft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police are searching for two men accused of stealing an ATM from a Shell station early Tuesday using two stolen vans.

Burglary and Auto Theft detectives said two white male suspects stole the ATM from the Shell station on Briarville Road around 3:35 a.m.

MNPD

Police said a van that had been reported stolen earlier this month from a Myatt Drive business was backed into the front of the store.

The suspects then loaded the ATM into a white Ford van that police said had been stolen from Buena Vista Pike shortly before the burglary.

MNPD Police say the suspects fled in this stolen white Ford van.

Before leaving, police said the suspects set fire to the van used to break into the store.

MNPD Police say the suspects set fire to a stolen van used to break into a Nashville Shell station during an ATM theft early Tuesday.

Nashville Fire Department investigators are handling the arson portion of the investigation.

MNPD said detectives are pursuing active leads to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.