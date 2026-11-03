Investigators search Nashville vet clinic over concerns about unlicensed procedures on animals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police are executing a search warrant at Caudle Veterinary Clinic on Gallatin Pike Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations that an unlicensed person performed procedures on animals.

Police announced the search shortly after noon on Tuesday, saying detectives, representatives from the District Attorney's Office and agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were at the clinic.

BREAKING: MNPD detectives, District Attorney's Office reps & DEA agents are executing a search warrant now at Caudle Veterinary Clinic on Gallatin Pike. The investigation centers around an unlicensed person performing procedures on dogs & cats resulting in adverse outcomes. https://t.co/6Sct2LJKVs — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 3, 2026

According to police, the investigation centers on allegations that someone without a veterinary license performed procedures on dogs and cats that resulted in adverse outcomes.

NewsChannel 5 has previously reported on concerns surrounding the East Nashville clinic, including two dogs that died and another that experienced serious complications after receiving treatment there.

Our reporting also uncovered questions about a veterinarian's licensing status and records showing he failed a required licensing exam at least 10 times.

Police have not yet released additional details about Tuesday's search or announced any charges.