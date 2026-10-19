Police searching for man accused of attacking woman with hammer, seriously injuring her

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are searching for a 38-year-old man accused of attacking a woman with a hammer and seriously injuring her Saturday morning.

Arrest warrants charging Ross Peterson with aggravated assault, harassment and theft of property have been issued, according to police. Peterson and the woman had previously dated.

Officers responded to the woman’s home around 7:15 a.m. Saturday and found her lying in the backyard with extensive injuries to her head and face.

Police said officers had been at the home just a few hours earlier after the woman reported Peterson had sent her multiple threatening text messages and showed up at her doorstep, where the two argued.

Officers helped the woman obtain an order of protection and a harassment warrant against Peterson. The harassment warrant was issued around 6:15 a.m. Saturday.

Police then drove the woman home.

A short time later, investigators said Peterson returned to the residence. The woman heard a knock at the door and, when she looked outside, reported seeing Peterson apparently vandalizing her car.

She went outside to confront him, and police said the attack happened shortly afterward.

Responding officers recovered a hammer from the ground and collected it as evidence. Peterson is also accused of taking the woman’s cellphone.

Aggravated assault and theft warrants were issued later Saturday morning.

Police said attempts to find Peterson have been unsuccessful.

Peterson is currently on probation for a felony methamphetamine possession conviction in Williamson County, according to police.

Anyone who sees Peterson or knows where he may be is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.