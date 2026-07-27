Police seek driver accused of intentionally hitting pedestrian in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver accused of intentionally striking a pedestrian on a Nashville sidewalk early Monday morning.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. outside 95 Wallace Road. Investigators said a small, light-colored SUV was traveling west when it went over the curb and struck 34-year-old Jesus Peraida-Gutierrez.

Peraida-Gutierrez was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the driver or SUV is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.