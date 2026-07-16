Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsStateTennesseeDavidson County

Actions

Police seek pickup driver in deadly McGavock Pike hit-and-run in Nashville

HORIZONTAL TEMPLATES - 2026-07-16T112827.577.png
MNPD
HORIZONTAL TEMPLATES - 2026-07-16T112827.577.png
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police are working to identify the driver of a pickup truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on McGavock Pike.

Police said Jaime Magsam, 48, was struck by a dark-colored pickup truck near Elm Hill Pike on Friday night, July 10. She was taken to Skyline Medical Center with critical injuries and later died.

The preliminary investigation indicates Magsam may have been standing in the left turn lane when she was struck.

Based on vehicle parts found at the scene, investigators believe the truck is a 2011-2014 GMC Sierra 2500.

Anyone with information about the crash or the driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

Tenn. seniors make a splash on a giant slip-and-slide

A slip-and-slide for seniors?! Who knew it could stir laughter and tears. Photojournalist Angie Dones captures a story filled with so much joy and one that will tug at your heartstrings.

- Carrie Sharp

Local reporters in your community listening to your voice.

Local reporters in your community listening to your voice.