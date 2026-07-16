Police seek pickup driver in deadly McGavock Pike hit-and-run in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police are working to identify the driver of a pickup truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on McGavock Pike.

Police said Jaime Magsam, 48, was struck by a dark-colored pickup truck near Elm Hill Pike on Friday night, July 10. She was taken to Skyline Medical Center with critical injuries and later died.

The preliminary investigation indicates Magsam may have been standing in the left turn lane when she was struck.

Based on vehicle parts found at the scene, investigators believe the truck is a 2011-2014 GMC Sierra 2500.

Anyone with information about the crash or the driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.