Portion of Clarksville Pike dedicated in honor of trailblazing Sen. Thelma Harper in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A portion of Clarksville Pike now bears the name of the late Sen. Thelma Harper, the first Black woman elected to the Tennessee Senate.

A community ceremony was held Saturday at the Bordeaux Library at 4000 Clarksville Pike to dedicate a portion of the highway in Harper's honor. Sen. Charlane Oliver hosted the event after helping pass legislation for the highway dedication.

Harper represented North Nashville for nearly 3 decades and served 8 years on Nashville's Metro Council before her time in the state Senate. Clarksville Pike was the road she traveled daily on her way to the Tennessee legislature.

Those who gathered remembered Harper for her signature crown and her proud sorority red — colors that filled the crowd at the ceremony.

"Giant, legend, icon, pioneer, trailblazer, diva, hellraiser."

"Senator Harper understood that public service is ultimately about showing up for people."

Harper's hat collection was also a well-known part of her public identity.

"A lady in hats made the public aware. In a interview, she said, 'Look, I have hair.'"

Jamie Isabel recalled working alongside Harper from the very beginning of her political career.

"I worked in her first campaign in 1983. She was so special because she saw everyone as her kid."

Harper's influence extended beyond her legislative work, serving as a visible example for those who came after her.

"You can't be what you can't see... She gave me an opportunity to see where I could possibly be one day," said Isabel.

Harper's daughter, Linda Harper, attended the ceremony and said she felt her mother's presence there.

"I remember seeing my father tell me, 'Well Linda, it's going to be okay because your mom is fighting for more than just our family.'"

Linda Harper said she sees the Bordeaux community now and is reminded of what her mother fought for — the people and their way of life. She said preserving the neighborhood's character remains important.

"We need to keep our existing businesses because most of them are mom-and-pop shops."

"So to me, I just want to say #ShopBordeaux."

Oliver, who is running for re-election for District 19 — the same seat held by the late Harper — reflected on what she hopes people take away from the dedication.

"Remember, remember that big smile, that big hat, but most importantly remember a fierce legislator beyond boundaries."

Oliver previously spoke about what Harper's legacy means to her:

"When I ran for the Senate District 19 seat, constituents at a forum asked me which leader I admire most. My answer was easy: Senator Thelma Harper.



Having served as the first Black woman in the Tennessee Senate for 28 years, she was a fierce advocate, a trailblazer, and beloved community servant whose legacy I can only hope to continue as her successor. Sen. Harper was a legend who brought joy, hope and real change to North Nashville.



It is my absolute honor to dedicate a portion of Clarksville Highway in her name — a road she traveled every day on the way to the Tennessee legislature to fight for Black Nashville residents. This highway renaming is a permanent testament to her life's work and a reminder to every person who travels this road of the giant who came before us."

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