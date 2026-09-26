PredsFest brings free street party to downtown Nashville to kick off Predators season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — PredsFest is transforming the streets around Bridgestone Arena into a massive free celebration to kick off the Nashville Predators' new season Saturday.

The free fan festival runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Nashville. No tickets are required, and the event welcomes all ages.

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The festival features live music, food trucks, a kids zone, player and alumni appearances, custom giveaways, and a tailgate area. Streets surrounding Bridgestone Arena will be closed for the festivities.

David Kells, Chief Venue Officer for the Nashville Predators, said the organization is eager to get the season started.

"The off season was obviously longer than any of us wanted it to be, so we're ready to just ramp things up, get the crowd excited for a great new year," Kells said.

For Kells, PredsFest represents something bigger than sports.

"That community aspect, it gives something for people to come together and cheer on together and feel like they're part of a larger group," Kells said.

PredsFest serves as the official season kickoff for the Predators, leading directly into their final preseason game against Carolina at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Are you heading to PredsFest? We want to hear from you! Watch our full report for an inside look at what makes this event one of Nashville's most beloved community celebrations — and share your PredsFest experience with reporter Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.