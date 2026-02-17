Radio colleagues mourn death of Tennessee host Aaron Stokes killed in Colorado plane crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A plane crash near Steamboat Springs, Colorado, early Friday morning claimed the lives of four people with ties to middle Tennessee, including a well-known radio personality who touched countless lives through his automotive expertise and genuine desire to help others.

Local authorities confirmed that 47-year-old Aaron Stokes, along with his son, 21-year-old Jakson Stokes, his 21-year-old nephew Colin Stokes, and 38-year-old Austin Huskey, were all killed when their aircraft went down.

Stokes was widely recognized as a mentor and entrepreneur in the automotive industry, particularly in auto repair.

However, his influence extended far beyond the garage through his Saturday morning radio show "Fixin Cars with Aaron Stokes" on SuperTalk 99.7 WTN.

The show brought automotive knowledge to the masses, with Stokes offering practical advice to listeners facing car troubles and business challenges alike.

SuperTalk's afternoon host Matt Murphy never really met Stokes in person but witnessed firsthand the impact his colleague had on listeners.

"Everybody loved Aaron," Murphy said.

Murphy emphasized that Stokes' authenticity resonated with audiences.

"His genuine desire to help people was authentic. And I think it came clear, loud and clear through his radio show," Murphy said.

For Murphy, news of the plane crash hit hard.

"It's a shock, but particularly Aaron, who you just feel like he had so much more to give in his life, and I'm sure that his family will carry that legacy on," Murphy said.

SuperTalk’s morning show host, Dan Mandis, recognized that Stokes’ show "Fixin Cars" addressed much more than vehicle repairs.

"If somebody had a question about how to run a business, or what's the best way to start a business, he was all about helping them," Mandis said.

Mandis also remarked on just how genuine Aaron Stokes was during his radio show.

"What Aaron really had was a sincerity on the air. He genuinely wanted to help people. He genuinely was looking out for people," Mandis said.

Like many listeners across middle Tennessee, these radio colleagues are mourning the loss of someone they may never have met in person, but undoubtedly knew through his weekly presence on the airwaves.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Robb Coles and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

