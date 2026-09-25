Radnor Lake State Park prepares to welcome injured bald eagle rescued from euthanasia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Radnor Lake State Park is preparing to welcome a new bald eagle — one that was nearly euthanized because of her injuries before U.S. wildlife officials reversed that decision.

The eagle is currently outside of Knoxville and is expected to arrive at the Nashville park by the end of the year, pending permitting approval.

She'll share an enclosure with one of the eagles who already call Radnor home, but getting ready for a new neighbor has required significant work.

"The flighted aviary was damaged from the ice storm," Park Manager Steve Ward said.

Volunteers have spent months zip-tying, digging, and building enrichment perches to prepare the enclosure for the new arrival.

"We have to make sure the facility is safe and we can care for this bird at a very high standard," Ward said.

"We wanted to be able to provide the standard of care for birds just like Phoenix, the bird we're gonna be transferring in here," Ward said.

When Phoenix arrives at Radnor, she'll lose her name and become Eagle Number 3 — just like the other raptors at the park. But she'll gain a new role as a park ambassador.

"We want people to come and see them, engage with people on why bald eagles are so important to our ecosystem, their national symbol," Ward said.

For decades, volunteer Mike Drongoski has given his time and effort to keep Radnor beautiful. The day I visited was a memorable one for him.

"Today's a special day. I didn't know we were here in the aviary, which is really cool," Drongoski said.

"It's part and parcel to have that close of an interaction with a creature as majestic as that. It's really cool to see the relationship Ranger Steve has with that bird. He goes in the enclosure and she's making love noises at him. It's really cool," Drongoski said.

"As you can tell, it's special. It's meaningful. It stirs my soul," Drongoski said.

It's exactly the mission behind the Aviary Education Center — giving rescued birds a second chance where they'll be embraced as a teacher, a connection to nature, and one of our neighbors.

"It's real. It's where we live. It's where I think we are at our best," Drongoski said.

Radnor Lake State Park is currently in the permitting approval process before the eagle's arrival, which is expected by the end of the year.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

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