Redstone Federal Credit Union to award $750K in grants to Middle Tennessee nonprofits

JOELTON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Redstone Federal Credit Union is giving away $750,000 to Middle Tennessee nonprofits this year as part of its Community Impact Grant Program, with each organization set to receive $50,000 or more.

The program is in its second year and coincides with Redstone's 75th anniversary. The total amount available this year is more than triple last year's amount.

Applications are open through Aug. 1 at midnight. Nonprofits focused on financial education, workforce development and economic opportunity are encouraged to apply. An eligibility quiz and the application are available at redfcu.org/grant.

Following the application period, submissions will undergo committee review and board recommendations in September, with board approval taking place between September and November. Grant award recipients will be announced by mid-December.

Hustle Recovery, a faith-based nonprofit in Joelton, was among the first organizations to receive a grant from the program's inaugural year. The organization received $80,000, which it is using to renovate a facility that will be able to house 24 people going through its recovery program. Lori Cutler, Tennessee Market Assistant Vice President of Business Development, Community Relations, and Financial Education at Redstone Federal Credit Union, described the impact of that investment.

"They are able to gut this building and they're going to rehab it and it's actually going to be able to hold 24 new people that are going to be going through their recovery program and most of those will be coming out of Rutherford County," Cutler said.

Hustle Recovery helps people struggling with addiction, homelessness and justice involvement. Founder and CEO Troy Sandifer started the organization after getting in trouble with the law for drugs and losing a friend to fentanyl.

"Being in my feelings about it, I just felt like I was being pulled to do something," Sandifer said.

Sandifer said he built the organization around a personal mission.

"I'm excited to get up and be able to use the worst thing that ever happened in my life to be able to help somebody else get through that same kind of situation," Sandifer said.

The organization operates a wellness farm where participants receive care specialized to their issues and backgrounds for five to six weeks, working on themselves and the land.

"We started just looking at it and saying, what do people need in early recovery?" Sandifer said.

"What a great place to be able to just kind of find yourself again and to get into nature and let your nervous system settle down," Sandifer said.

Hustle Recovery also provides job training and placement, as well as housing for some participants. Sandifer said programs like his deserve more investment.

"We need to invest more in downstream programs like these that get people back to work and provide housing," Sandifer said.

Cutler said the grant program reflects the credit union's broader mission.

"We set out every day to help people and this is just one of the many ways we can do it," Cutler said.

Nonprofits can apply and take an eligibility quiz at redfcu.org/grant.

Are you or someone you know struggling with addiction or in need of recovery resources in Middle Tennessee? Watch our full report to see how one man turned personal tragedy into a lifeline for dozens of people — and how a $750,000 grant program could help even more organizations like Hustle Recovery do the same. We want to hear from you. Reach out to reporter Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.