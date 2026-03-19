Reentry Resource Fair connects formerly incarcerated people with jobs, housing and support in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For many people leaving incarceration, the challenges don’t end when they walk out the door.

Finding a job, securing housing and accessing support can be an uphill battle. But one event in Madison is working to change that.

At the Tennessee Department of Correction’s Community Resource Center, dozens of organizations gathered for a Reentry Resource Fair—offering resources all in one place for people looking to rebuild their lives.

Chriscynithia Dillard said she’s searching for what she calls her “next blessing.”

“This place right here will help you with an application, get you talking to the right people and put you on the right path,” she said.

Dillard said her past mistakes have made it difficult to get back on her feet—but events like this are giving her hope.

Organizers said that’s exactly the goal.

“We offer housing, employment and information for driver’s licenses to Social Security, just to name a few,” said Travis Davis, director of the Nashville Day Reporting Center and Community Resource Center. “Our goal and our main purpose is to ensure that these individuals receive the best services that they need.”

The resource fair is open to people under community supervision, those who are formerly incarcerated, or anyone in need of support—giving them a chance to plan for their future and take the next step forward.

Still, many say the road to reentry is far from easy.

“If you have any kind of record, first of all you can’t probably move into any apartment complex in Middle Tennessee. You can’t do a lot of things,” said Steven Wienk, a volunteer at the center.

Wienk knows that struggle firsthand. After serving time, he says rebuilding his life wasn’t easy—but now he’s focused on helping others do the same.

“The past isn’t your story. You write your new story every single day,” Wienk said.

He said having multiple resources under one roof can make the process feel less overwhelming—and more possible.

It’s a mindset Dillard shares.

“Sometimes we have setbacks, but if you keep yourself moving forward and achieving your goal, you will go a long way,” she said.

TDOC officials said Community Resource Centers like the one in Madison are located across the state, with plans to host more Reentry Resource Fairs in the future.

This story was reported on-air by reporter Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.