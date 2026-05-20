Rising gas prices drive commuters to WeGo express buses, ridership up 19%

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rising gas prices are pushing commuters off the highway and onto express buses, with WeGo Public Transit reporting a 19% surge in ridership on its RTA express routes.

Commuters traveling from suburbs like Clarksville and Murfreesboro to downtown Nashville are increasingly turning to WeGo's park-and-ride express bus service as fuel costs climb.

Mary Titus, who asked her employer WeGo to adjust her schedule one day a week so she can ride the RTA express bus from Murfreesboro to downtown Nashville, said the change has made a noticeable difference in her wallet.

"To drive into work 4/5 days is about a tank and a quarter, and I have a 15 gallon tank," Titus said. "I'm only using half a tank of gas now, so I've cut back a lot."

Eric Melcher of WeGo Public Transit said the express routes are seeing significant growth.

"These are buses where people park at a park and ride and then take the bus into work, downtown. And we've noticed it's up about 19 percent so far," Melcher said.

Melcher pointed to fuel costs as a likely factor driving the trend.

"I mean... spending $100 filling up your pickup truck with a tank load, you'd be much better off doing this," Melcher explained.

The express buses differ from standard WeGo buses, offering a more comfortable ride. Murfreesboro resident Brayden West noted the upgrade in amenities.

"The normal bus has the plastic seats, but the express bus is really nice," West said.

For Titus, the benefits go beyond comfort.

"That's one day I don't have to worry about dodging cars or people cutting me off, what time it is, if there's an accident," Titus said.

The savings also help Titus support her family.

"I live with my daughter and three grandkids, and they're teenagers, so guess where that money is going — into the grocery bill because it's gone sky high," Titus said.

The express bus costs $4.25 a ride, with discounted passes available for multiple rides. WeGo reports the Murfreesboro route alone has seen a ridership increase of 50%.

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