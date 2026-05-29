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Roadwork closes southbound lanes on 3rd Avenue North in Nashville

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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Emergency roadwork has closed all southbound lanes on 3rd Avenue North at James Robertson Parkway in Nashville, according to the Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT).

NDOT said the closure was reported at approximately 11 a.m. Friday.

Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes while crews work at the scene.

No timeline for reopening the roadway was immediately released.

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