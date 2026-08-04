Robert's Western World to open first satellite location inside new Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A piece of Lower Broadway is coming to the new Nissan Stadium.

The Tennessee Titans announced Robert's Western World will open its first-ever satellite location inside the new stadium. The honky-tonk experience will be located on the 300 level and open to all fans.

“We are incredibly proud to welcome Robert’s Western World to the new Nissan Stadium,” Chelsea Lipocky, the Titans' head of stadium, revenue and strategy, said. “It has always been our goal to use this stadium to represent the very best of our city and state, and there is no better way to do that than by highlighting and honoring local businesses, especially one with as much history as Robert’s.”

Known as “Nashville’s Home of Traditional Country Music,” Robert’s Western World has become a staple of downtown Nashville. The business is known for its live music and for preserving the traditional honky-tonk sound.

"We feel we have a huge responsibility in protecting and preserving the tradition, history and integrity of the music that built our beautiful 'Music City,'" Emily Ann Jones, co-owner of Robert's Western World, said.

The new location will pay tribute to the original Lower Broadway bar with checkerboard floors, portraits, neon signs and a boot display.

The Titans celebrated the announcement Monday during Robert's Western World's Fan Fair, a free, family-friendly event on the 400 block of Lower Broadway.

The new Nissan Stadium is scheduled to open in 2027.