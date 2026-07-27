Saturday night multi-vehicle crash closed I-40 West in Nashville for six hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A crash involving multiple vehicles shut down a portion of Interstate 40 West in Nashville for about six hours Saturday night.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. near the Stewarts Ferry Pike exit and prompted a large emergency response. The interstate reopened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities have not said how many vehicles were involved or whether anyone was injured.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating. NewsChannel 5 has reached out to the agency for more information.