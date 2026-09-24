Scholastic Book Fair comes to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt for the first time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Scholastic Book Fair, a beloved tradition for generations of students, has made its debut at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

This gives young patients a chance to enjoy the classic school experience, even while receiving care.

The two-day fair is set up in the hospital lobby outside of Seacrest Studios. It brings books, posters, and other items to children who may not be able to attend a traditional school setting.

Tisha Clay, team lead for the hospital school program, said the program works to keep patients connected to their education during their time at the hospital.

"We provide instruction for our patients that are here at the hospital either because they're in and out for treatments, they're out several months, or they might have a really long stay," Clay said.

Clay said the goal is to reduce the disruption that a hospital stay can have on a child's education.

"If you miss school, it's going to be hard, but we try to minimize that impact when you have to be here," Clay said.

The fair also includes a way for visitors to give back. Shoppers can purchase a book to donate to the hospital classroom or to a patient who is unable to buy one. A round-up option at checkout also raises money for the school program to purchase additional books.

"People can buy a book to donate, which would either go to our classroom or a patient here that can't buy a book, but there's also the round up that earns money for our program that we can then go shop and buy books at the end," Clay said.

Thursday is the last day of the fair at the hospital. It runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Only card payments are accepted — no cash.

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