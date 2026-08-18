School bus involved in minor crash on I-65 in Nashville; no serious injuries reported

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Davidson Academy school bus was involved in a minor crash on Interstate 65 Tuesday morning, according to the school.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on I-65 south of Vietnam Veterans Boulevard, just north of the Old Hickory Boulevard exit, as the Hendersonville-Gallatin bus was heading to school.

Davidson Academy said everyone involved in the crash is OK and there were no serious injuries.

School administrators and emergency personnel responded to the scene. The school said it is following its standard safety and communication procedures.

Parents of students who were on the bus were notified after the school learned about the crash.

Davidson Academy said it will provide additional information if needed.

Full statement from Davidson Academy:

"We want to make you aware of a minor bus accident with our Hendersonville-Gallatin bus this

morning on I-65 south of Vietnam Veterans Blvd., just north of the Old Hickory Blvd. exit on the

way to school. Thankfully, everyone involved is okay, and there are no serious injuries. School

administration and emergency personnel responded, and we are following our standard safety

and communications procedures. Parents of the students on the bus were notified as soon as

we were made aware of the accident. We will provide additional information if needed."