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SeatGeek takes over as official ticketing partner for CMA Fest

SeatGeek replaces Ticketmaster as CMA Fest's primary ticketing partner, offering fans a streamlined experience for buying, comparing and managing tickets.
SeatGeek is now the official ticketing partner for CMA Fest, replacing Ticketmaster. Here's what fans need to know before tickets go on sale Aug. 14.
SeatGeek replaces Ticketmaster as CMA Fest's ticketing partner
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — SeatGeek is now the official ticketing partner for CMA Fest.

The new partnership gives fans a single platform to compare ticket options, buy verified tickets and manage their tickets for mobile entry to the festival.

Every ticket purchased through SeatGeek is covered by the SeatGeek Buyer Guarantee.

SeatGeek already serves as the official ticketing partner for Nissan Stadium and the Tennessee Titans. The CMA Fest deal expands that existing relationship in Nashville.

The new partnership replaces the previous ticketing agreement with Ticketmaster.

CMA Fest public tickets go on sale on SeatGeek on Friday, Aug. 14. More information is available at CMAfest.com.

Want to know more about how this ticketing change could affect your CMA Fest experience? Watch the full report for details on what the SeatGeek Buyer Guarantee means for fans and how the new platform works. Have questions or tips about CMA Fest or live event ticketing in Nashville? Reach out directly at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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