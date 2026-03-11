SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament tips off in Nashville as police prepare for crowds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Basketball fans are pouring into downtown Nashville as the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament tips off at Bridgestone Arena.

With 16 teams competing and thousands of visitors expected over the next five days, the Metro Nashville Police Department said the event also marks the start of “tourist season” in Music City.

Fans from across the Southeastern Conference are gathering inside the arena and along Broadway to watch the action in person.

The tournament’s opening matchup featured Kentucky taking on LSU, with the Wildcats holding off the Tigers 87-82.

Fans said the experience of watching the games live and being in Nashville is part of what makes the tournament special.

“Fun to be able to come down here and watch them play,” one fan said.

While fans fill the arena and nearby honky-tonks, Commander Rickey Bearden said officers are closely monitoring the crowds.

With thousands of visitors in town and ongoing tensions overseas, he said security remains a priority throughout the tournament.

“We want to ensure that everyone is aware — if they see something, say something,” said Commander Rickey Bearden with Metro Police. “Don’t hesitate to come talk to police officers, ask us questions. We want to ensure you have a great time, but a safe time.”

Officers meet inside a police substation on Lower Broadway before heading out on patrol, while surveillance cameras help monitor activity throughout the entertainment district.

Fans said they appreciate the added security measures and the chance to see one of college basketball’s biggest events return to Nashville.

In addition to the games, fans can also take part in SEC Party in the Park, a free fan experience happening Friday and Saturday at Walk of Fame Park across from Bridgestone Arena.

The event features DJs, food trucks, family-friendly games and a large video screen showing tournament games. Activities begin at 10 a.m. both days.

This story was reported on-air by reporter Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.