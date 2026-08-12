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Second annual Healing Harmonies benefit concert supports Vanderbilt cancer music therapy

The evening will feature performances from several Nashville artists, hosted by Grand Ole Opry and WSM Radio's Eryn Cooper
The second annual Healing Harmonies concert benefits Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center's Music Therapy Program tonight in Nashville.
Healing Harmonies benefit concert supports Vanderbilt music therapy
Hear how Vanderbilt's music therapy program helps patients
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The second annual Healing Harmonies benefit concert takes place tonight at JBJ's Bar on Broadway in Nashville, with 100% of proceeds benefiting Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center's Music Therapy Program.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m., with the show beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15.

The general admission event offers entry to an intimate Nashville songwriters round in support of the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center Music Therapy Program, giving attendees a chance to experience songs up close, with a focus on performance, connection, and the purpose behind the evening.

The concert will feature performances from Emma Grace Glover, Ben Schuller, Meghan Linsey, Tayla Lynn, Sam Williams, Hannah Dasher, and more. Grand Ole Opry and WSM Radio's Eryn Cooper will host the evening.

Healing Harmonies continues its mission of bringing comfort and healing to cancer patients through music. Following last year's event, which raised more than $25,000, the program carries that momentum into its second year.

Tickets are available at emmagraceglovermusic.ticketspice.com/healing-harmonies-

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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