Second annual Healing Harmonies benefit concert supports Vanderbilt cancer music therapy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The second annual Healing Harmonies benefit concert takes place tonight at JBJ's Bar on Broadway in Nashville, with 100% of proceeds benefiting Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center's Music Therapy Program.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m., with the show beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15.

The general admission event offers entry to an intimate Nashville songwriters round in support of the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center Music Therapy Program, giving attendees a chance to experience songs up close, with a focus on performance, connection, and the purpose behind the evening.

The concert will feature performances from Emma Grace Glover, Ben Schuller, Meghan Linsey, Tayla Lynn, Sam Williams, Hannah Dasher, and more. Grand Ole Opry and WSM Radio's Eryn Cooper will host the evening.

Healing Harmonies continues its mission of bringing comfort and healing to cancer patients through music. Following last year's event, which raised more than $25,000, the program carries that momentum into its second year.

Tickets are available at emmagraceglovermusic.ticketspice.com/healing-harmonies-

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