Second defendant in the death of 22-year-old Mya Fuller pleads guilty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The second defendant in the death of 22-year-old Mya Fuller has pleaded guilty.

Ty’Shawne Bowles pleaded guilty to facilitation for especially aggravated kidnapping, a class B felony, and received a sentence of 12 years in the Department of Correction.

Fuller was reported missing in 2022 and was found weeks later in a remote area of Wilson County.

In March of this year, 23-year-old Taiyana Tipton pleaded guilty to all charges involving the death and was sentenced to life in prison for the murder.

At the plea hearing, prosecutors outlined how Bowles had learned of an altercation between Fuller and his sister, Tipton.

According to prosecutors, Bowles searched social media until he found Fuller and invited her to a party, knowing that his sister planned to assault Fuller.

Fuller accepted the invitation and at the party was attacked by Tipton and co-defendant La’Myra Pipkins.

At the conclusion to the assault, Tipton put Fuller into the trunk of her car and drove away with her. In an interview with the police, Bowles acknowledged inviting Fuller to the party but denied knowing of any plan to kidnap or kill her.

“Sometimes in criminal cases people have different levels of involvement and responsibility,” said Jason Lawson, District Attorney. “Today’s plea reflects the level of involvement that Ty’Shawne Bowles had in this case. He invited her there, and so he has responsibility, but the evidence does not show he intended or participated in her death. Based on the evidence of the case the plea today was entered.”

Pipkins remains charged and set for trial in November.

