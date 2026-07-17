Senior Ride Nashville has provided 50k+ rides for older adults, in need of more volunteer drivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For many older adults, losing the ability to drive means more than losing a car — it means losing independence and connection.

Senior Ride Nashville pairs volunteer drivers with seniors who no longer drive but still need to get from place to place, whether that's a doctor's appointment, a trip to the library, or a social outing.

I remember when my grandfather was no longer able to drive. It's not just the independence, but truly that ability to get from point A to point B.

Volunteer driver John Hutcheson said he first looked into the organization because of his mother.

"I looked into it before COVID because my mom was getting to the age where she didn't need to be driving," he said. "I was looking for possibilities if I couldn't drive her places."

Now, Hutcheson regularly drives Sharon O'Keefe — and what started as a transportation arrangement has grown into a genuine friendship over the past four years. The two chat about food, travel, and concerts during their rides together.

"Some of the people I drive, their kids took their keys away from them," Hutcheson said. "They felt like hey, you're isolating me, you're – my independence is gone."

O'Keefe said the organization could use more support.

"They really need more drivers or volunteers which would be great," she said. "It would only be a few hours a week."

Organization leaders say volunteers have given more than 50,000 rides since 2017. Still, there is greater demand than what Senior Ride Nashville is currently able to serve.

Volunteering requires only a few hours a week, on a schedule that fits the driver — and, according to Hutcheson, the experience is rewarding.

"This has been fun for me," Hutcheson said.

If you want to learn more about volunteering, click here.

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