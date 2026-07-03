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Severe weather cancels opening day of Nashville's July 4 celebration

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Music City Inc.
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Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Organizers have canceled all remaining programming for Friday at the 2026 Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th celebration because of ongoing inclement weather.

In a Friday afternoon update, event organizers announced that all programming for the remainder of the day has been canceled.

"Please note that due to ongoing inclement weather in the area, all programming is canceled for the remainder of the day," organizers said in a social media post.

Organizers said they look forward to welcoming visitors back Saturday for the Independence Day celebration. No additional schedule changes for Saturday have been announced.

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